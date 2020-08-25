Safestay (LON:SSTY) Shares Down 3.6%

Safestay PLC (LON:SSTY)’s stock price fell 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.18). 47,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 321% from the average session volume of 11,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of Safestay from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 million and a PE ratio of -9.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 18.40.

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, school groups, young adults, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

