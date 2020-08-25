salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $986,207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,319 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $872,892,000 after buying an additional 2,980,823 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,849,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,282,336,000 after buying an additional 1,364,910 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.46. 5,133,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,523,600. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $210.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $187.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,158.11, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. OTR Global downgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.76.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.05, for a total value of $3,441,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 759,912 shares of company stock worth $143,843,531 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

