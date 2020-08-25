Sargent Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,262,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,106 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $214,389,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,690,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,228,000 after acquiring an additional 536,730 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,313,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,117,000 after acquiring an additional 136,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 112.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $50.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,774,330 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43.

