Sargent Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $4,851,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $6.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $343.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,752,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264,159. The company has a market cap of $337.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.24.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

