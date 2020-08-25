Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,350 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Atomera were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Atomera in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 107.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 54,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 28,350 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Atomera in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. 18.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATOM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atomera from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

In other Atomera news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $58,644.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,428.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 9,765 shares of company stock valued at $83,784 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATOM stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.61. 1,087,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,305. The stock has a market cap of $235.73 million, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. Atomera Inc has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $12.94.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Atomera had a negative return on equity of 92.57% and a negative net margin of 2,559.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atomera Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

