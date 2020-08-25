Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,989 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after buying an additional 48,179 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 212,922 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $64,560,000 after purchasing an additional 78,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $344.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,521. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $346.11. The stock has a market cap of $152.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $622,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $11,910,059 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.88.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

