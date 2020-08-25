Sargent Investment Group LLC Trims Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 67.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,653 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 27,740 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $281,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,573 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,642,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,212,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,443,685. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $179.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $103.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

