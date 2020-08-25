Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,598 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 6.1% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $26,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 51,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,649. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.79. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.