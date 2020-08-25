SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Price Up 7.2% This Week

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market cap of $28,921.41 and approximately $489.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Crex24.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network.

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

