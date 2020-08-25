Seascape Capital Management Sells 1,650 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Seascape Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.7% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.51. 4,102,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,276,397. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.87.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

