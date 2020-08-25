Seascape Capital Management Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Seascape Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,859,000 after purchasing an additional 37,934 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $10.22 on Monday, hitting $276.02. 22,450,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,756,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $161.68 and a 52 week high of $276.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.55 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.73.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.