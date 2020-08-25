Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Major Shareholder Acquires $596,199.12 in Stock

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, purchased 102,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $596,199.12. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 91,301 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $366,117.01.

NYSE SIC traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $5.84. 53,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,262. Select Interior Concepts has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 119.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 784,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 426,295 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 857.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 186,289 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 86,157 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

