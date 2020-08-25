Sentinel Chain Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Sentinel Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $336,329.58 and $2,970.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040433 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.12 or 0.05731256 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003643 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00014120 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain is a token. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

