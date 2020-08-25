Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Trading 6.6% Higher

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s share price traded up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.36 and last traded at $24.52. 1,549,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,311,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 18,251 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 21,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 73,073 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,418,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,053,000 after buying an additional 145,097 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,418,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,053,000 after purchasing an additional 145,097 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

