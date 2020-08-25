Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Trading 6.6% Higher

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s share price traded up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.36 and last traded at $24.52. 1,549,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,311,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.79.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 18,251 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 21,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 73,073 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,418,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,053,000 after buying an additional 145,097 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,418,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,053,000 after purchasing an additional 145,097 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).
