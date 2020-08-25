SmartCash (SMART) Price Tops $0.0051 on Exchanges

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CoinBene. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $7.23 million and $312,886.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,391.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $383.63 or 0.03367653 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.98 or 0.02431435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00513619 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00777960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011054 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00057133 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.00 or 0.00658425 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000261 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00014457 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Braziliex, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.