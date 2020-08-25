Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SWBI. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $8.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:SWBI traded down $1.45 on Monday, reaching $20.91. 2,266,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.83. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $27.79.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $233.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.91 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director John B. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,790 shares in the company, valued at $567,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Jean Cupero sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $25,317.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,030.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,299 shares of company stock valued at $358,959. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 401.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 131,234 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,158.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 205,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.