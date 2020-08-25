SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBND) Stock Price Up 0.2%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBND) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.83 and last traded at $35.80. Approximately 43,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 13,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.42.

