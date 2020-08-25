Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Shares Down 9.4%

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY)’s stock price traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.70. 882,129 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 263% from the average session volume of 242,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.37.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sphere 3D stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.19% of Sphere 3D worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

