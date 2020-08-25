Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Trading Down 6.6%

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) dropped 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.91 and last traded at $15.96. Approximately 503,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 972,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

SPWH has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $8.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $746.12 million, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $246.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.71 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.56%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $99,039.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,046.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory P. Hickey sold 25,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $311,664.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,336.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 386,692 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 86,782 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 57,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.