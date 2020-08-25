SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Trading Up 4.6%

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) shares were up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SSAAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.29.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The company offers wear steels for payload and service life; structural steel; pre-hardened tool steel; and protection plates, as well as quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

