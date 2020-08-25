Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,569 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 1.2% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 351.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,002 shares of company stock worth $3,777,738 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Starbucks from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.61 on Monday, hitting $78.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,859,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,148,644. The stock has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $98.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

