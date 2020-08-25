Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.68. 5,859,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,148,644. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $98.14. The firm has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,002 shares of company stock worth $3,777,738 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 22.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 126,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $1,256,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

