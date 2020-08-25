Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Stock Position Increased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 21.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Steris by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,049,591,000 after purchasing an additional 161,410 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,079,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $710,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Steris by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,671,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,916,000 after buying an additional 83,765 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Steris by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,031,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,303,000 after acquiring an additional 80,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steris by 14.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,225,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,566,000 after buying an additional 157,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.12. The stock had a trading volume of 302,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.48. Steris PLC has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Steris’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

STE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Steris in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

In other Steris news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $837,040.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,067.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

