Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) versus First Northern Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNRN) Critical Survey

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) and First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 1 1 0 0 1.50 First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 166.13%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than First Northern Community Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 30.49% 16.55% 1.73% First Northern Community Bancorp 23.22% 11.44% 0.93%

Risk & Volatility

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.1% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $186.82 million 0.83 $56.95 million N/A N/A First Northern Community Bancorp $56.19 million 1.83 $14.72 million N/A N/A

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Northern Community Bancorp.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats First Northern Community Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand, interest-bearing transaction, savings and money market, and time deposits. Its loan products commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer loans. The company also offers credit cards; investment and brokerage services; alternative investment products, and fiduciary and other financial services; and equipment leasing, merchant card processing, payroll, and international banking services through third parties. In addition, it provides issues cashier's checks; sells travelers' checks; rents safe deposit boxes; and provides other customary banking services. The company operates 10 full service branches located in the cities of Auburn, Davis, Dixon, Fairfield, Roseville, Sacramento, Vacaville, West Sacramento, Winters, and Woodland; a satellite banking office inside a retirement community in the city of Davis; residential mortgage loan offices in Davis and Sonoma; and a commercial loan office in the Contra Costa County city of Walnut Creek. First Northern Community Bancorp was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, California.

