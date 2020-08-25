Stevard LLC Acquires 1,731 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Stevard LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Stevard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stevard LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $212,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.73.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $10.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $276.02. The company had a trading volume of 22,450,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,756,313. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $161.68 and a fifty-two week high of $276.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.55 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

