Stevard LLC Acquires New Shares in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 51.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 839,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,444,000 after purchasing an additional 286,156 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 62.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,128 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 68,412 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 261,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 109.6% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 152,873 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 79,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.41. 11,746,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,798,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.70, a P/E/G ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. TheStreet downgraded TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.72.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

