Stevard LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stevard LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 120.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,628 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.7% of Stevard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stevard LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 256.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 363,430 shares of company stock valued at $147,802,407. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BofA Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.54.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $508.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,239,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,748,669. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $432.36 and its 200 day moving average is $332.01. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $159.00 and a twelve month high of $516.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.53, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.