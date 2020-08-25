Stevard LLC Buys New Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,286 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Autodesk by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total transaction of $1,667,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,544 shares of company stock worth $11,211,108 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $251.80. 1,225,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,157. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $253.47. The company has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.90.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $233.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.25.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

