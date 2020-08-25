Stevard LLC Buys Shares of 11,200 Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Stevard LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 82,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 58,473 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 398,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 46,461 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HASI traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.85. The stock had a trading volume of 611,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,103. The company has a current ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.26. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.60.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.25%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,313.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

