Stevard LLC Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stevard LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 75.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.9% of Stevard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stevard LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 15.7% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 50.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 132,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after acquiring an additional 44,442 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 29.4% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust International LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.50 on Monday, reaching $488.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,753,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,775,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $495.99 and its 200 day moving average is $424.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group set a $500.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.77.

In related news, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total transaction of $680,105.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,892.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,033 shares of company stock worth $116,444,190 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

