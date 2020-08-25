Stevard LLC Sells 5,022 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Stevard LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the quarter. Stevard LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 135.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.65. The company had a trading volume of 122,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,196. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $123.28 and a one year high of $218.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

