Stokes Family Office LLC Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,722 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.22. The stock had a trading volume of 17,910,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,293,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Standpoint Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

