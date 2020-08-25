Stokes Family Office LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,840 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $281,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,573 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,642,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $101.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,212,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,443,685. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $103.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $179.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.