Stokes Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,352 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.2% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 9,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $3.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $286.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,425,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,323,349. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $290.58. The stock has a market cap of $308.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

