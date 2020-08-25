Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases 2,815 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,859,000 after purchasing an additional 37,934 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. National Securities assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $276.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.73.

BABA traded up $10.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $276.02. The stock had a trading volume of 22,450,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,756,313. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $161.68 and a 1 year high of $276.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.41 and a 200 day moving average of $218.25. The company has a market cap of $702.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

