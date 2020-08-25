Stokes Family Office LLC Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 77.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,076,000 after buying an additional 2,157,830 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,177 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Caterpillar by 45.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,435,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,048 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 50.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,945,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,757,000 after purchasing an additional 653,415 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.50 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra raised Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.53.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $3.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.68. 2,921,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,239,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.66 and its 200-day moving average is $123.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

