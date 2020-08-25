Stokes Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 15.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,671.00.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $7.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,588.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1,074.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,516.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,383.69. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,614.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

