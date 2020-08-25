Stokes Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.9% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $6,181,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In related news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 19,023 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,621,179.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,722,853.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 412,808 shares of company stock valued at $52,570,861. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.51. 7,418,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,986,715. The stock has a market cap of $341.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.11 and its 200-day moving average is $120.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $138.78.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

