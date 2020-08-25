Storeum Achieves Market Cap of $1,070.73 (STO)

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Storeum token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including VinDAX and EtherFlyer. Storeum has a market capitalization of $1,070.73 and $1.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Storeum has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003018 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000205 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002527 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000077 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000147 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Storeum Token Profile

Storeum (CRYPTO:STO) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 tokens. The official website for Storeum is storeum.co. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum.

Storeum Token Trading

Storeum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storeum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

