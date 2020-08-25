Storj (STORJ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.65 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Storj token can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00003130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Huobi, Poloniex and Livecoin. Storj has a market capitalization of $72.33 million and $30.65 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Storj has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008561 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00127648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.64 or 0.01722955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00190843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00151637 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj launched on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,489,984 tokens. The official website for Storj is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDAX, Radar Relay, IDEX, Gate.io, ABCC, Binance, Livecoin, CoinTiger, Liquid, Poloniex, Bittrex, Huobi, Tidex, Ethfinex, Liqui and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

