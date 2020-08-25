Storm Achieves Market Cap of $17.96 Million (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Storm has a total market cap of $17.96 million and $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Storm has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Storm token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Binance, Coinrail and Kyber Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00127352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.83 or 0.01722717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00190583 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00151995 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm launched on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, HitBTC, Coinrail, Bitbns, Kyber Network, YoBit, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, IDEX, WazirX, Bittrex, Upbit and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

