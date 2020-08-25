Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) rose 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $25.04. Approximately 1,146,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 759,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

NOVA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.56.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.32 million.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 7,229,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $174,454,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 64,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $1,237,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,329.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $71,760 and have sold 15,644,473 shares valued at $327,473,609.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 72,311 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 673,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 202,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

