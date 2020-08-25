Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Trading Up 5.6%

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) was up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 378,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 393,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLGG shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Super League Gaming in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Super League Gaming stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) by 64.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Super League Gaming worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company focuses on capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content across the genre of all things esports. It also features multiple forms of content through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards.

