Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Shares Up 9.4%

Surgical Innovations Group Plc (LON:SUN)’s share price was up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). Approximately 237,446 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 429,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

The stock has a market cap of $13.92 million and a P/E ratio of -5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.64.

Surgical Innovations Group Company Profile (LON:SUN)

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution. The SI Brand segment researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes SI branded minimally invasive devices.

