Synergy (SNRG) Hits Market Cap of $127,701.75

Synergy (CURRENCY:SNRG) traded down 39.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Synergy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Synergy has traded down 39.5% against the U.S. dollar. Synergy has a market capitalization of $127,701.75 and $1.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00771713 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00013550 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005879 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00036637 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.26 or 0.00643161 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Synergy

Synergy (SNRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 26th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 4,897,672 coins. Synergy’s official website is www.synergycoin.com . Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ticker Symbol: SNRGPoW Algorithm: X11PoS Algorithm: X11, switching to SHA256d after 10 daysRPC Port: 50542 (configurable with rpcport= option)P2P Port: 40698 (configurable with port= option)Tor Port: 38155 (configurable with torport= option)Block Times: 2 MinutesPoW Blocks: 4320 (6 days)10% POS Interest per YearMax Turbo Stake Multiplier: 288Turbo Stake Lookback: 2 days Percent of Blocks over 2 days for Max Multiplier: 20%Max Money Supply after PoW: 250,001 SNRGStake Minumum Age: 48 hours (2 days)Stake Maximum Age: 144 hours (6 days)Stake Maximum Reward Age: 8 daysNew Mint Spendable: 120 blocks (4 hours)Message Start (“Magic Bytes”): 0xf1, 0xe3, 0xe5, 0xd9Message Start Test Net: 0xaf, 0xb9, 0xd9, 0xffApplication Data Folder Windows: “Synergy” OS X: “Synergy” Linux: “.synergy”Config File Name Windows: “synergy.conf” OS X: “synergy.conf” Linux: “synergy.conf””

Buying and Selling Synergy

