T.J.T. (OTCMKTS:AXLE) Trading 20% Higher

T.J.T., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXLE) shares traded up 20% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.

About T.J.T. (OTCMKTS:AXLE)

T.J.T., Inc engages in repairing and reconditioning axles and tires for the manufactured housing industry in the United States. It also distributes vinyl siding products, piers, and related set-up products, as well as skirting and other aftermarket accessories. The company serves primarily manufactured housing factories, manufactured housing dealers, contractors, and site-built housing market, as well as to recreational vehicle and residential markets in Idaho, Oregon, California, Utah, Washington, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, New Mexico, Indiana, Iowa, Nevada, Wisconsin, and North Dakota.

