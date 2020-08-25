TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Shares Up 1.4%

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 889.59 ($11.62) and last traded at GBX 887 ($11.59). 33,819 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 44,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 875 ($11.43).

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered shares of TBC Bank Group to an “add” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,015 ($26.33) to GBX 1,031 ($13.47) in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 834.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 911.04.

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

