TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Shares Up 1.4%

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 889.59 ($11.62) and last traded at GBX 887 ($11.59). 33,819 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 44,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 875 ($11.43).

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered shares of TBC Bank Group to an “add” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,015 ($26.33) to GBX 1,031 ($13.47) in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 834.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 911.04.

About TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG)

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TBC Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBC Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.