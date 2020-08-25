Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 215,485 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,370,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,485 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 4.2% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.09% of Alibaba Group worth $511,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded up $10.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $276.02. The company had a trading volume of 22,450,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,756,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $702.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $161.68 and a twelve month high of $276.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $276.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.73.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

