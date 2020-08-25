Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 36,228 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190,208 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,228 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Oracle were worth $65,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,879,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,105,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day moving average is $52.99. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $57.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.88.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

