Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 202.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,747 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 113,021 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Adobe were worth $73,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,683,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 678.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 94,200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $41,006,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total transaction of $833,510.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,078,868.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total value of $1,927,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,227,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,316 shares of company stock worth $38,079,376. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock traded up $3.08 on Monday, hitting $476.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,839,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,897. The firm has a market cap of $228.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $447.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.11. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $480.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

